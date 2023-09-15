In Patna, Assam CM says 2024 Lok Sabha election fight for civilization, Sanatan

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday accused the opposition of working against ‘Sanatan Dharma’ and said the 2024 Lok Sabha election will be a fight for civilization. Sarma alleged that the motive of the newly formed opposition front ‘INDIA’ was to destroy the country's civilization and culture.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The motive of the alliance made by the opposition is to work against 'Sanatan'...The upcoming Lok Sabha election will be the fight for civilization. People of India will keep Sanatan protected,” Sarma told reporters after arriving in Bihar to attend the “Vaishali Festival of Democracy” at the Nalanda University on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seized on the controversy after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin called for the eradication of ‘Sanatan’, terming it divisive and discriminatory. In poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on INDIA, saying it wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma and erase Bharat as well as its culture of thousands of years.

Addressing a 'Vijay Sankhnad' rally at Kondatarai village in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Modi asked people to remain vigilant of them.

"I want to make you aware about a conspiracy that is being hatched against our faith and the country. Those whom you kept away from the power for the last nine years (at the Centre) and those who are continuously losing elections are now filled with so much hatred against you that they are now targeting your "identity and your culture," he said.

"In greed for power, these people now want to break the culture which has existed in India for thousands of years. Sanatan culture is the one in which Lord Ram calls Shabari as his mother and enjoys eating her half-eaten ber (juthe ber)," said Modi, the BJP's star campaigner.

