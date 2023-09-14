Kovind, Assam CM to attend ‘democracy fest’ at Nalanda University

Former President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the “Vaishali Festival of Democracy” at the Nalanda University (NU) on Friday (September 15), which is also the International Day of Democracy. Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar welcomes former President Ramnath Kovind at Raj Bhawan in Patna on Thursday. (HT photo)

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, union minister of state for culture Meenakshi Lekhi, ICCR president Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and ambassadors/ high commissioners from several countries will be among the prominent guests at the festival, NU acting vice chancellor Abhay Singh said.

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) chose the university as the venue due to its great significance for Bihar, he said.

“September 15 is celebrated the world over as the International Day of Democracy. Vaishali in Bihar is the place where the roots of democracy is traced. The ICCR, which is an autonomous body under the administrative control of ministry of external affairs, chose NU as the venue for the event comprising panel discussions and cultural exchange to take the discourse on global stage,” said the VC.

Singh, who took over the charge from former VC Sunaina Singh, said ambassadors from five countries, including Chili, Egypt, Argentina and Nepal, will also attend the festival, besides other dignitaries.

“We are gradually expanding our collaboration with foreign countries. We don’t have collaboration with Argentina and Egypt, but we will explore new opportunities during our interaction with them. We already have collaboration with countries like Indonesia, Bangladesh, South Korea, Japan, Laos etc. Around 80% of our students in the campus are from foreign countries,” he added.

This year’s theme for the International Day of Democracy is “Empowering the next generation” to focus on young people’s essential role in advancing democracy and ensuring that their voices are included in the decisions that have a profound impact on their world.

The VC said that NU was a matter of pride not just for Bihar, but the whole of India. “The ambassadors will have overnight stay to see the ancient seat of learning, Nalanda Mahavira, which formed the backdrop at the G-20 summit. Bihar’s fertile land has always been source of knowledge and strength for mankind,” he said.

