In phone call, Vladimir Putin invites Narendra Modi to Russia, adds good wishes for elections 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi success in connection with the parliamentary elections in India during a phone conversation, a statement from the Russian embassy said.

The conversation between the two leaders focused mainly on bilateral cooperation and current international issues and they congratulated each other on the New Year, the statement said.

“Vladimir Putin wished Narendra Modi success in connection with the upcoming parliamentary elections in India,” the statement added.

Modi and Putin appreciated milestones in the “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” between the two countries in 2018. Recalling their successful discussions at an informal summit at Sochi in May and during Putin’s visit to New Delhi in October for the annual summit, the two leaders “agreed to maintain the momentum in the bilateral relations”, said a statement from the external affairs ministry.

The leaders also confirmed their mutual willingness to increase cooperation in fighting international terrorism and “solving other pressing world issues”, the Russian embassy statement said.

Putin reiterated the invitation to the Indian premier to the annual Eastern Economic Forum in September.

Modi expressed his best wishes to the Russian people on the occasion of Christmas, which was celebrated in Russia on Monday.

The leaders agreed India-Russia cooperation plays an important role in the global multilateral order and that the two sides will continue their close consultations at the UN, Brics, SCO and other multilateral organisations, the external affairs ministry statement said.

