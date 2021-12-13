In pics: Prayers, holy dip as PM Modi visits Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived at his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project.

He was welcomed by residents as they showered his cavalcade with flower petals and shouted slogans of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Har Har Mahadev' on the streets of the holy city.

PM Modi showered with rose petals as he arrives his parliamentary constituency. (HT Photos)

rime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, in Varanasi (PTI)

PM Modi offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple, which is one of the oldest Shiva temples in the country. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied the Prime Minister as both traveled in the double-decker boat to Lalita Ghat from Khirkiya Ghat to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

He then reached the ghat adjoining the corridor and took a dip in the Ganga river.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath on board a cruise ship during his visit to Varanasi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra on his way to Ganga river in Varanasi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering prayer in Ganga river, in Varanasi. (ANI)

While doing Pooja of Maa Ganga, PM Modi did circumambulation thrice in Ganga and chanted mantras while standing waist deep in water.

Later in the day, he is will also witness the Ganga Aarti while on-board a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 pm. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Varanasi.

PM Modi will also participate in a conclave of chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland.

The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India's spirit.