Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

In PM Narendra Modi's message to Volodymyr Zelensky, an earnest wish for people of Ukraine

ByShivam Pratap Singh
Updated on: Aug 16, 2025 05:32 pm IST

In his message to Zelensky, PM Modi also expressed an earnest wish for the people of Ukraine and Kyiv’s war with Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his wishes on the occasion of India's Independence Day.

This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on August 23, 2024, shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) speaking with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Mariinskyi Palace ahead of their meeting, in Kyiv.(AFP File)
This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on August 23, 2024, shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) speaking with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Mariinskyi Palace ahead of their meeting, in Kyiv.(AFP File)

In his message to Zelensky, PM Modi also expressed an earnest wish for the people of Ukraine and Kyiv’s war with Russia.

“Thank you, President Zelenskyy, for your warm greetings. I deeply value the joint commitment to forging even closer ties between India and Ukraine. We earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine a future marked by peace, progress and prosperity,” Modi wrote in a post on X.

Modi's wish came after Zelensky sent a message on Friday, the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day.

“Congratulations to the people of India, President @rashtrapatibhvn, and Prime Minister @narendramodi on Independence Day! This week, we had a good, candid conversation with Prime Minister @narendramodi when I had an opportunity to personally convey my best wishes on this occasion,” Zelensky wrote on X.

The Ukrainian leader said that both India and Ukraine share the experience of standing up for freedom and dignity, as well as the pursuit of peace and development. He also hoped that New Delhi would contribute to efforts to end Russia's war on Ukraine.

“Our nations share the experience of standing up for freedom and dignity, as well as the pursuit of peace and development. We hope that India will contribute to efforts aimed at ending the war, so that our freedom and sovereignty are truly secure. I am confident that the potential for mutually beneficial Ukraine–India cooperation lies ahead — in science, technology, trade, and culture. Wishing peace and prosperity!” the post added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / In PM Narendra Modi's message to Volodymyr Zelensky, an earnest wish for people of Ukraine
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On