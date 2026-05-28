In post-Naxal Dantewada, survey begins for Bodhghat dam, raising displacement fears

The Chhattisgarh government has restarted a survey of the long-stalled Bodhghat Multipurpose Project on the Indravati river in Dantewada, reviving a dam proposal that could submerge, fully or partially, up to 56 villages in the once Maoism-hit Bastar region — and has triggered uncertainty among tribal communities that have yet to be told where they will be resettled.

The project received World Bank loan approval in 1984 but was halted in 1987 following protests over displacement, forest loss and concerns raised by tribal communities. (HT Photo)

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Dantewada district collector Devesh Dhruv confirmed survey instructions had been issued. “The target is to complete the overall survey within seven to eight months. Teams from the agencies involved are visiting the area continuously,” he said.

The Bodhghat Multipurpose Project, handled by the Water Resources Department (WRD), is one of the oldest pending river valley projects in Bastar, first envisaged in 1979. It received World Bank loan approval in 1984 but was halted in 1987 following protests over displacement, forest loss and concerns raised by tribal communities.

Efforts to revive the project resumed in 2020, with a revised detailed project report (DPR) prepared by Central public sector undertaking WAPCOS Limited at a cost of ₹34.91 crore — the cost of preparing the report, not of the project itself. The consultant has been given time till December 31, 2027 to complete the DPR. The overall project cost is estimated at around ₹30,000 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} According to a senior WRD official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the revised DPR envisages a dam with a full reservoir level of 452 metres and a height of 67 metres from the riverbed, with gross storage estimated at 2,727 million cubic metres and an installed hydropower capacity of 125MW, expandable to 300MW. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a senior WRD official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the revised DPR envisages a dam with a full reservoir level of 452 metres and a height of 67 metres from the riverbed, with gross storage estimated at 2,727 million cubic metres and an installed hydropower capacity of 125MW, expandable to 300MW. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The official said revised estimates place total submergence at 10,441 hectares covering 36 villages, while broader administrative estimates indicate 56 villages could fall completely within the submergence zone and nearly 200 villages face indirect or wider impacts. More than 5,700 hectares of forest land is also likely to be submerged or affected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official said revised estimates place total submergence at 10,441 hectares covering 36 villages, while broader administrative estimates indicate 56 villages could fall completely within the submergence zone and nearly 200 villages face indirect or wider impacts. More than 5,700 hectares of forest land is also likely to be submerged or affected. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To be sure, officials did not reveal how many people will be affected, though it is likely to be in the thousands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To be sure, officials did not reveal how many people will be affected, though it is likely to be in the thousands. {{/usCountry}}

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The project is intended for irrigation, hydropower, drinking water supply and industrial water supply in the Indravati basin. The Indravati, a major tributary of the Godavari, originates in Odisha’s Kalahandi district. The revised DPR proposes irrigation coverage across a command area of 3.78 lakh hectares benefitting 236 villages across four districts, with a proposed lift irrigation system to ensure drinking water availability.

The DPR also includes a proposal to divert water toward the Mahanadi river basin, providing additional irrigation benefits to farmers in Dantewada, Bijapur and Sukma districts.

Local tribal groups are opposed. Suresh Karma, president of the Sarv Adivasi Samaj, Dantewada, said displacement remained the biggest unresolved challenge and demanded the government explain where affected families would be rehabilitated and what criteria had been fixed for resettlement.

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“More than 50 villages were likely to be affected by the project. If any location had been identified for resettlement of such a large number of people, prior consultation and consent of local residents was also necessary,” he said, adding that local deities would fall within the submergence area.

Karma said affected communities could see no direct benefit from the project, and no rehabilitation and resettlement plan had been placed before villagers.

Shiv Kumar Mandavi, a resident of Hitalpadum village under Bengloor panchayat, said villagers were strongly opposed because the government had not clarified its position on displacement and rehabilitation. “Our farmland and livelihood are linked to this village. The government has still not told us whether we will get land equal to the amount being affected by the project. It has also not informed us where we will be rehabilitated,” he said.

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Mandavi also alleged that in March this year, a group from Telangana had visited villages in the area under the cover of flood and road-related work, but were in fact conducting a survey for the Bodhghat project. “They moved around different panchayats for four days carrying out surveys. Their vehicle had ‘Government of India’ written on it. After villagers protested, they had to return,” he said.

“The proposed project will not only affect dozens of villages in the submergence area, but will also destroy dense forests rich in biodiversity, including a large portion of the national park area. This project will bring massive destruction rather than development. Since the entire region falls under the Fifth Schedule area, the government should not proceed with any work without the consent of the Gram Sabhas,” said Alok Shukla, convenor of Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan.

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Mandavi said the government should not conduct surveys without informing villagers and must present a rehabilitation plan before proceeding.

The district collector said he was unaware of any protests. “I haven’t heard of any protests till now. There may be concerns of some groups or individuals and it will be addressed in due process. People of Bastar will be benefited with this project and the aim is welfare of the region,” Dhruv said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritesh Mishra ...Read More State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years. Read Less

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