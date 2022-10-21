In praise for police forces, Amit Shah mentions J&K, northeast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid rich tributes to police personnel - who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty - on Friday at the National Police Memorial in Delhi. Addressing the event, Shah remembered the contribution of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) unit whose 10 personnel lost their lives during a face off with Chinese troops in 1959 while others were injured - in whose memory the day is commemorated.

He credited a major share of the country's development to the police forces and said “their vigilance towards maintaining internal security as well that of borders helps the nation to move forward in its course of development.” Shah also commended the police’s efforts to ensure an improved security situation in insurgency-hit regions like Jammu and Kashmir and northeastern parts, and areas affected by Maoist violence over the last eight years under the Modi government.

Shah also took to Twitter to share a over two-minute long video highlighting the contribution of police forces in binding the society together. “On ‘Police Commemoration Day’, Nation salutes the valour of our police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their sacrifice for the motherland would always be remembered,” his tweet read.

Police Commemoration Day has been observed every year on October 21 since 1960. The National Police Memorial - located at Delhi’s Chanakyapuri - is said to be a symbol of “police forces’ sense of identity, pride, unity of purpose, common history and destiny.” The ‘Wall of Valour’ - at the memorial - a 30 feet tall granite structure has names of over 35,000 martyrs and reminds of their glory.

