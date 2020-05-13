e-paper
Home / India News / In push to 'Make in India' cause, Amit Shah says all CAPF canteens to sell indigenous products

In push to ‘Make in India’ cause, Amit Shah says all CAPF canteens to sell indigenous products

Shah said the move will be applicable to all Central Armed Police Forces CAPF canteens across the country from June 1.

india Updated: May 13, 2020 13:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah.
File photo: Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah.(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
         

Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens will now sell only indigenous products. “This will be applicable to all CAPF canteens across the country from 01 June 2020,” Shah said in a tweet.

The move will lead to 50 lakh families, of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel, using indigenous products, Shah said.

The home minister’s announcement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, urged citizens to make the country self-reliant and use locally-made products.

 

Shah also urged the people to follow PM Modi’s appeal and make maximum use of the products made in the country.

“Encourage others to do the same. If every Indian takes a pledge to use products made in India (Swadeshi), the democracy of the country can become self-sufficient in five years,” Shah tweeted.

In his address on Tuesday, PM Modi laid great emphasis on the significance of indigenous products. He said in times of crisis, the local produce has fulfilled our demand and has saved us.

“Time has taught us that we must make the local as a mantra of our life. Therefore, from today every Indian has to become vocal for their local, not only to buy local products but also to promote them proudly. I am confident that our country can do this,” PM Modi said in his address during which he also announced Rs 20 lakh crore economic package for the country to battle the coronavirus crisis.

