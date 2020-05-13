In push to ‘Make in India’ cause, Amit Shah says all CAPF canteens to sell indigenous products

Updated: May 13, 2020 13:54 IST

Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens will now sell only indigenous products. “This will be applicable to all CAPF canteens across the country from 01 June 2020,” Shah said in a tweet.

The move will lead to 50 lakh families, of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel, using indigenous products, Shah said.

The home minister’s announcement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, urged citizens to make the country self-reliant and use locally-made products.

इसी दिशा में आज गृह मंत्रालय ने यह निर्णय लिया है कि सभी केंद्रीय सशस्त्र पुलिस बलों (CAPF) की कैंटीनों पर अब सिर्फ स्वदेशी उत्पादों की ही बिक्री होगी। 01 जून 2020 से देशभर की सभी CAPF कैंटीनों पर यह लागू होगा। इससे लगभग 10 लाख CAPF कर्मियों के 50 लाख परिजन स्वदेशी उपयोग करेंगे। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 13, 2020

Shah also urged the people to follow PM Modi’s appeal and make maximum use of the products made in the country.

मैं देश की जनता से भी अपील करता हूं कि आप देश में बने उत्पादों को अधिक से अधिक उपयोग में लायें व अन्य लोगों को भी इसके प्रति प्रोत्साहित करें। हर भारतीय अगर भारत में बने उत्पादों (स्वदेशी) का उपयोग करने का संकल्प ले तो पांच वर्षों में देश का लोकतंत्र आत्मनिर्भर बन सकता है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 13, 2020

“Encourage others to do the same. If every Indian takes a pledge to use products made in India (Swadeshi), the democracy of the country can become self-sufficient in five years,” Shah tweeted.

In his address on Tuesday, PM Modi laid great emphasis on the significance of indigenous products. He said in times of crisis, the local produce has fulfilled our demand and has saved us.

The way ahead lies in LOCAL.



Local Manufacturing.



Local Markets.



Local Supply Chain.



Local is not merely a need but a responsibility.



Be vocal about local! #AatmanirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/eYqt5IDtBp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2020

“Time has taught us that we must make the local as a mantra of our life. Therefore, from today every Indian has to become vocal for their local, not only to buy local products but also to promote them proudly. I am confident that our country can do this,” PM Modi said in his address during which he also announced Rs 20 lakh crore economic package for the country to battle the coronavirus crisis.