PM Modi meets empowered group on Covid-19, lockdown

Updated: May 13, 2020 13:42 IST

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with chief ministers on how to kickstart the economy reeling under the Covid-19 crisis. A day later, on Tuesday, the PM addressed the nation, exhorting citizens to be “atmanirbhar”, or self- reliant, and announced an economic stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore. Today, on Wednesday, he is meeting secretaries of the empowered groups to discuss Covid-19 and the lockdown situation.

The meeting is underway at the PM’s Lok Kalyan residence.

The PM, in his address to the nation, pointed out that experts have warned that coronavirus will remain a part of our lives for a long time, but stressed the need to move forward.

“We cannot allow this to happen that our lives will be confined only around the corona. We would wear masks, follow two yards distance and pursue our goals,” he stressed.

PM Modi said the world has never seen or heard such a crisis and underlined that “we have to save ourselves and move ahead”.

Undaunted by the challenge, the PM highlighted how the present crisis is an opportunity.

“When the Corona crisis started, there was not a single PPE kit made in India. The N-95 masks were produced in small quantity in India. Today we are in a situation to produce 2 lakh PPE and 2 lakh N-95 masks daily. We were able to do this because India turned this crisis into an opportunity,” said the PM.