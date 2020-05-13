e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rs 20 lakh crore package: What to expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s press conference today

Rs 20 lakh crore package: What to expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s press conference today

The comprehensive economic stimulus package would provide cash support to the poor, credit guarantee to the industry and far-reaching policy announcements for sectors such as agriculture, insurance, banking and power sectors.

business Updated: May 13, 2020 12:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to address a press conference at 4 pm today.
Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to address a press conference at 4 pm today. (Bloomberg File Photo )
         

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union finance minister, on Wednesday will thrash out components of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to salvage the economy from the coronavirus pandemic induced crisis.

A press conference has been scheduled by Nirmala Sitharama at 4pm on Wednesday after the Union cabinet’s approval.

The comprehensive economic stimulus package would provide cash support to the poor, credit guarantee to the industry and far-reaching policy announcements for sectors such as agriculture, insurance, banking and power sectors.

Here is what to look out for:

* Nirmala Sitharama is expected to unveil projects and schemes worth about 16 lakh crore. Together with the earlier announcements made by the finance minister and the Reserve bank of India (RBI) the total size of the package will be Rs 20 lakh crore.

* Policy proposals for the cabinet include raising foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector, reducing government’s equity stake in public sector banks and labour reforms.

* Both large and small industries will get the necessary support in terms of liquidity and working capital and the government will take the guarantee.

* It is expected that the Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) will be the nodal agency for micro, small and medium enterprises.

* States may get more say matters of economic planning and mobilising financial resources, but they will have to commit reforms, particularly in agricultural and power sector, which is facing acute problem with discoms’ arrears mounted to Rs 90,000 crore.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

* An aggressive implementation of the Rs 111 lakh crore Nation Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) is also part of this strategy. This will also include digital infrastructure to promote online healthcare and education. Most of the works will be undertaken through the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), the officials said without disclosing the fine prints.

* Providing food, cash and other relief to the rural poor and migrant labourers will be the focus of the package, officials said. While they declined to give specific details, they said the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Program (MGNREGA) will be the key vehicle for the rural poor.

tags
top news
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
PM Modi meets empowered group on Covid-19, lockdown
PM Modi meets empowered group on Covid-19, lockdown
In push to ‘Make in India’ cause, Amit Shah says all CAPF canteens to sell indigenous products
In push to ‘Make in India’ cause, Amit Shah says all CAPF canteens to sell indigenous products
LIVE: PM Modi meets empowered panel to discuss Covid-19 strategy, lockdown
LIVE: PM Modi meets empowered panel to discuss Covid-19 strategy, lockdown
India’s Covid-19 package almost equal to Pakistan’s GDP
India’s Covid-19 package almost equal to Pakistan’s GDP
Indian auto sector seeks special package to rescue industry from Covid-19 crisis
Indian auto sector seeks special package to rescue industry from Covid-19 crisis
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In