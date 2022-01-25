In R-Day eve address, Prez Kovind says Covid extraordinary challenge on humankind, hails India's vax drive

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday hailed the ongoing vaccination drive against the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease as part of the country's efforts to battle the third wave of the pandemic.

Addressing the nation on the eve of 73rd Republic Day, the President said the Covid-19 pandemic has been an extraordinary challenge on humankind.

“I am proud to say that we have shown an unmatched resolve against coronavirus. Doctors, nurses and paramedics have risen to the challenge, working long hours in difficult conditions even at risk of their lives.”

He urged the citizens to not lower their guards and abide by the precautionary measures in place, including wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

He said the Republic Day celebrations may be muted due to the ongoing pandemic, but the spirit of the country is as strong as ever.