Home / India News / In run-up to Manipur polls, Congress announces pre-poll alliance with 5 parties
The Congress and five other political parties on Thursday announced a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming assembly elections in Manipur on February 3 and March 3. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 09:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Six days after declaring its first list of 40 candidates for the assembly elections in Manipur, the Congress and five other political parties announced a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming assembly elections on February 3 and March 3.

The five political parties are CPI, CPI (M), RSP, Janata Dal (S) and Forward Block.

Elaborating on the alliance, Manipur Congress chief Nameirakpam Loken Singh said that the step has been taken to put in place a secular government after the elections. He was addressing the media at the Congress Bhavan in Imphal.

Stating that the alliance would work hard for victory of their common candidates, Loken said, “We will support CPI candidate (RK Amusana) in Khurai seat while Congress candidate (Ksh Kennedy) and CPI candidate (Y Roma) will have a friendly contest for the Kakching seat.”

Sharing a similar sentiment, CPI Manipur state secretary L Sotinkumar who was present during the briefing said that the Communist party will make maximum sacrifice in order to have a new government in the state. The alliance will also have a name and a common minimum programme, he said.

Reacting to the formation of a pre-poll alliance with Left parties, former Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh said that formation of the alliance with like-minded parties in the state is not new.

“We’ve already served the people for three consecutive terms since the formation of our government in 2002,” the Congress legislature party leader said. “Now we’ll support our common candidates,” he added.

He also appealed to the people to extend maximum support for the common candidates of the alliance. Congress Working Committee member Gaikhangam, CPI (M) state unit leader Ksh Santa Singh, RSP state unit secretary K Manoranjan, and Representative of Forward Block Kh Gopeshwar also attended the meet.

On January 22, the Congress party had announced names of 40 candidates for the assembly elections in Manipur. Out of them, 12 are sitting MLAs, 9 are ex-MLAs while the rest 19 are new faces. Similarly, the National People’s Party, a coalition party of the BJP-led government also had announced names of 20 candidates recently. But the ruling BJP is yet to announce its list till date.

Former Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh led a Secular Progressive Front government in Manipur with the support of the Left Front from 2002 to 2017.

