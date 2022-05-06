Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In run-up to Tripura assembly polls 2023, CPM focuses on building youth wing

In the recently-concluded state conference of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) held in Agartala, an 85-member committee was constituted with nearly 50 new faces. A total of 42 members of the DYFI retired from the committee and were told to shoulder other party-related responsibilities.
After the setback in 2018, the CPM failed to make their mark in any of the polls, be it Lok Sabha, civic polls or District Council polls. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on May 06, 2022 09:55 PM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

Agartala: After losing their two decade old bastion in Tripura in 2018, the CPM is now concentrating on strengthening its youth wing to combat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state while eyeing next year’s assembly polls.

Veteran political leaders, like former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar, former Lok Sabha MP Jitendra Chaudhury, DYFI All India General Secretary Abhoy Mukherjee, president AK Rahim discussed the current political situation, roadmaps for the upcoming movement, strengthening measures for the organisation through active participation of youth leaders in different movements.

“The BJP-IPFT government failed to fulfil pre-poll promises including providing jobs to the youth. Unemployment, corruption in different REGA, drugs and fascist attacks on people are the prime issues which we have decided to address through our movement,” said DYFI president Palash Bhowmik.

After the setback in 2018, the CPM failed to make their mark in any of the polls, be it Lok Sabha, civic polls or District Council polls.

“People have already seen their (CPM) regime and that’s why, they have given a mandate against them,” said BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee.

