In subtle shift, India says Sheikh Hasina’s extradition request being examined

India said on Friday that the Bangladesh government’s request for the extradition of former premier Sheikh Hasina is being examined as part of judicial and legal processes, while emphasising that New Delhi will constructively engage with all stakeholders on the matter.

(FILES) Former Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has lived in self-exile in India since she fled Bangladesh in August 2024 after the ouster of her government following weeks of student-led protests (AFP)

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There has been a subtle shift in India’s position on the matter, which was raised when Bangladesh foreign minister Khalilur Rahman met external affairs minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on April 8, especially in view of the Indian side’s focus on forging a working relationship with the new government in Dhaka.

Sheikh Hasina has lived in self-exile in India since she fled Bangladesh in August 2024 after the ouster of her government following weeks of student-led protests. Bangladesh’s erstwhile interim government first requested her extradition in December 2024.

“The request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes. We will continue to engage constructively on the issue with all stakeholders,” Jaiswal told a weekly media briefing in response to a question from HT.

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{{^usCountry}} Jaiswal responded to another question about a law passed by Bangladesh’s Parliament this month that is expected to give legal backing to the ban imposed on Hasina’s Awami League party by the interim government by saying, “We follow all developments very closely.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaiswal responded to another question about a law passed by Bangladesh’s Parliament this month that is expected to give legal backing to the ban imposed on Hasina’s Awami League party by the interim government by saying, “We follow all developments very closely.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He referred to the external affairs ministry’s readout on the meeting between Jaishankar and Rahman in New Delhi and said: “I would also like to emphasise that the external affairs minister reiterated India’s desire to engage constructively with the new government [in Dhaka] and further strengthen bilateral ties.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He referred to the external affairs ministry’s readout on the meeting between Jaishankar and Rahman in New Delhi and said: “I would also like to emphasise that the external affairs minister reiterated India’s desire to engage constructively with the new government [in Dhaka] and further strengthen bilateral ties.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The two sides have agreed to explore proposals for deepening their partnership through relevant bilateral mechanisms. “Follow-on official meetings are expected to take place at an early date,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two sides have agreed to explore proposals for deepening their partnership through relevant bilateral mechanisms. “Follow-on official meetings are expected to take place at an early date,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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A statement issued by Bangladesh’s foreign ministry after Rahman’s meeting with Jaishankar had said the Bangladesh side “reiterated its request to extradite Sheikh Hasina and her home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal” as they had been given the death penalty by the International Crimes Tribunal.

The Tribunal, a domestic war crimes court, gave the death sentence to Hasina and Kamal on November 17 last year after convicting them of crimes against humanity during the crackdown on the student-led protests in 2024. Hasina has demanded in a legal communication sent to Bangladeshi authorities this month that the death sentence be set aside as “legally void”, and any further proceedings against her be conducted in compliance with international fair trial standards.

People familiar with the matter said the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2026, passed recently by Bangladesh’s Parliament to endorse the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance 2025 issued by the interim government, provided for a ban on individuals or entities involved in terrorist activities. The law does not specifically refer to any political party and it remains to be seen whether it would be used against the Awami League, the people said.

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At the same time, the people pointed to India’s long-standing position for an inclusive polity in Bangladesh. Ahead of Bangladesh’s election in February, the external affairs ministry had called for “free, fair, inclusive and credible” polls.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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