e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In times of Covid-19, a gift of hygiene for migrant labourers

In times of Covid-19, a gift of hygiene for migrant labourers

National Cadet Corps girls gifted clean pair of clothes to migrant workers living in shelter homes, making sure that their personal hygiene is maintained

india Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:16 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
National Cadet Corps girls gifted clean pair of clothes to migrant workers
National Cadet Corps girls gifted clean pair of clothes to migrant workers
         

Ever since stringent lockdown was enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19 across the world, roads, borders and city squares fell quiet. Many migrant labourers who weren’t able to make it back to their villages are now living in shelter homes provided by the government.

National Cadet Corps girls make sure that personal hygiene for migrant workers is maintained
National Cadet Corps girls make sure that personal hygiene for migrant workers is maintained

While the government has made arrangements for their ration and daily needs, they are short of clothes and personal hygiene necessities. “At the shelters in Soniya Vihar, where we are deployed, we noticed that many labourers were wearing the same clothes for days, as they had no choice. So we decided to put together some lightly used and freshly washed clothes for them,”says 20-year-old NCC cadet Aartika Bhayana.

Bhayana, with three more team members distributed clothes in all sizes to these migrant workers residing at shelter home.
Bhayana, with three more team members distributed clothes in all sizes to these migrant workers residing at shelter home.

Bhayana, with three more team members distributed clothes in all sizes to these migrant workers residing at shelter home. “We collected clothes from residents, our relatives and family members. We washed them, ironed them and gave it to more than 112 labourers. They were not expecting this and it brought an instant smile on their faces. They clapped for the entire team that this made this possible,” says Bhayana, who was supported by Ridhima Khanna, Preeti Singh and Kanchan Singh. The NCC cadets were assigned the task to maintain social distancing at the shelters, provide labourers with ration and other necessities.

top news
India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates
Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper