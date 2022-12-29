Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘In touch with Uzbekistan since Dec 27’: Health minister in Centre's first response on children's deaths

india news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 02:05 PM IST

The samples of the India-made Doc-1 Max cough syrup have been sent to the Chandigarh-based Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory, said Mansukh Mandaviya.

File photo of Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya (PTI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has been in touch with Uzbekistan's national drugs regulator since December 27, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday, in what is the central government's first statement on the deaths of children in Uzbekistan after being given Doc-1 Max, a cough syrup made by Marion Biotech, an Indian manufacturer.

The samples of the cough syrup have been sent to the Chandigarh-based Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory, said Mandaviya.

“Regarding reports from Uzbekistan concerning contaminated cough syrup made by Indian biotech company, Marion Biotech, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the @CDSCO_INDIA_INF is in regular contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan since 27th December,” tweeted the health minister.

The minister added that immediately after the information was received, a team each from the CDSCO and UP Drug Control carried out a joint inspection of Marion Biotech's Noida facility, where the drug is made. Further action, he said, will be taken after the Centre receives the inspection report.

Mandaviya's response came after State Security Service (SSS) of the central Asian nation said in a statement as many as eighteen kids died as a result of taking Doc-1 Max. The SSS also said a criminal probe has been initiated in the matter.

According to local media reports, ethylene glycol, a chemical, was found in the syrup during lab tests.

Meanwhile, the firm has halted the production of the syrup, pending probe.

