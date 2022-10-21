Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / In Tripura, Sitaram Yechury asks secular forces to unite against BJP

In Tripura, Sitaram Yechury asks secular forces to unite against BJP

india news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 11:23 PM IST

Sitaram Yechury said PM Modi will visit Tripura in a week to assure its people of “good things to douse their anger on the non-performance of the BJP-led government in the state”.

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury virtually kicked off CPI-M’s campaign for the Tripura Assembly poll next year at a public meeting on Friday (Twitter/SitaramYechury)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

AGARTALA: Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday said that all secular forces should unite to fight violence and communal politics and to protect the country and its democracy.

“Our party wants a government of secular democratic forces to save the Constitution and build a better India,” Yechury told the reporters during his visit to Agartala.

Yechury also joined a public meeting at Swami Vivekananda stadium organised by the CPM, Tripura unit, to urge people to revive democracy by ending the rule of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP].

“Despite all odds, the presence of thousands of people here is the solution to the misrule of the BJP. This will be the way to uproot the saffron party and to restablish democracy,” said Yechury.

He said that government had been trying to lure the voters in Gujarat by taking steps such as reducing the milk price and providing subsidies for cylinders.

“In Ramayana, Ram’s horse was stopped by twin brothers Luv and Kush. In today’s political scenario, the twin brothers are the farmers and workers with their sickle and hammer. The BJP’s Ashwamedha horse will be stopped by the red flag backed by farmers and workers,” he said.

Tripura’s lone politburo member Manik Sarkar said that the BJP lured employees and youths prior to the 2018 polls and later asked others not to follow the same path this time.

“If required, get ready to be injured or die to ensure the BJP must be uprooted in the coming 2023 polls,” said Sarkar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP