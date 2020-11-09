In UP, app-based selection of banking correspondent Sakhis in final stages

india

The Uttar Pradesh government has received 2.17 lakh applications for induction of 58,000 banking correspondent Sakhis (BC Sakhis) in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The mobile app-based recruitment process for women in rural India amid the Covid-19 pandemic is the first initiative of its kind.

The department of rural development began the selection process in June and soon would begin to conduct interviews on mobile phones, said Manoj Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, department of rural development, Uttar Pradesh.

The candidates made their applications on the mobile app and the department would interview the shortlisted candidates on the app itself.

Once appointed, BC Sakhis will take banking to the doorsteps of families in their respective villages.

“On May 21, the chief minister had announced a proposal for the induction of 58,000 banking correspondent Sakhis (BC Sakhis) for each of UP’s gram panchayats (GPs). BC Sakhis would become a one-stop solution for all banking services at the doorstep of the poor. This would be significant in the backdrop of 90,000 unresolved complaints with banks and would mean increased access to financial and banking services,” said Singh.

Singh also said: “As many as 82% of 2.17 lakh women applicants are in the age group of 18 to 32 years and 70% of the candidates already have access to smartphones — an important tool for executing their work on a day-to-day basis, once they get appointed.”

The government envisages channeling government services (subsidies, entitlements, pensions etc) and direct benefit transfer (DBT) payouts through these BC Sakhis in the villages, besides taking up a range of banking operations.

“Once selected, the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance will train the BC Sakhis before they begin working. They will also have uniforms designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology,” said Singh.

The UP government had launched a mobile app for the entire recruitment process — from application to interviews and final selection. Never before has the government used such a method for statewide selection and appointment procedure in rural UP.

“BC Sakhis will be the pivot of the State Rural Livelihood Mission’s financial inclusion programmes in the rural area. They will also encourage digital transactions in villages,” said Singh.

For the applications, the candidates fed relevant details on the app, answered some questions there, uploaded documents, photographs and Aadhaar card images.

Now, the department is shortlisting candidates for video interviews.

For appointment as BC Sakhi in a gram panchayat, the candidate must be the resident of the same gram panchayat where she would work. A member of a self-help group (SHG) in a village who was among the first one to join it and played a vital role in the running of SHG would get preference.

Once selected, a Sakhi would get Rs 4,000 per month as honorarium and one-time Rs 75,000 easy installment loan for tech hardware and installation.