In Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district jail, 120 inmates test Covid-19 positive

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 23:22 IST

Nearly 120 inmates have tested Covid-19 positive in the Jhansi district jail in Uttar Pradesh, forcing jail authorities and the district administration to convert four barracks of the jail into a Level-1 Covid-19 hospital. All the 120 inmates are asymptomatic.

On Wednesday, when two other inmates had showed symptoms, they were tested and their results were positive. They were sent to institutional quarantine. Following this, the district administration sent Covid-19 testing teams with 800 rapid antigen kits to the jail and tested 120 of the inmates, said a jail officer.

District magistrate of Jhansi Andhra Vamsi said, “Four barracks have been converted into a Covid-19 hospital and all the 120 inmates are admitted there. We have sent three medical teams to the jail for round-the-clock monitoring. The teams are sufficiently equipped. If needed, we are prepared to send any one of them to the Jhansi Medical College Covid-19 facility.”