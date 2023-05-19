'In Uttarakhand CM was changed thrice': Bhupesh Baghel taunts BJP

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Friday responded to questions about BJP's criticisms over the delay in deciding the chief minister of Karnataka. He said that the BJP has changed its ministers multiple times.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel(HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"In Uttarakhand, CM was changed thrice, In UP, one (Manoj Sinha) was made L-G of Kashmir and it took 8 days for them to decide on the Chief Minister, how many times Gujarat's CM was changed?..." Baghel said.

Earlier, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also hit out at BJP on the matter. He said, “Just to refresh memories of PM's drum-beaters especially. 2017 UP Vidhan Sabha election results out on March 11th. Yogi appointed CM 8 days later on March 19th. 2021 Assam Vidhan Sabha election results out on May 3rd. Himanta Biswa Sarma became CM 7 days later on May 10th.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya had criticized the Congress party over its delay in choosing the Karnataka CM. Malviya mocked, “Want to watch circus? Watch the Congress select their CM in Karnataka.”

“The BJP also holds discussions and deliberations to elect its CMs and has often ensured smooth transition of power, even between CMs. Despite elaborate consultations, you will never find BJP aspirants falling over each other, rallying supporters and issuing veiled threats to the Party through the media,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maliya added, “On the contrary, last evening, Lutyens journalists, who DK Shivkumar hosted at the Claridges, almost appointed Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka CM. Sorry state of affairs in the Congress, where President Kharge sees himself more as a postman, let alone being a decision maker or even part of the decision making team… He keeps referring to some High Command.”

The Congress on Thursday announced Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister of Karnataka. This was done after several deliberations. DK Shivakumar has been chosen as his sole deputy in the government and will continue as the Karnataka Congress chief. The chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar are in the national capital to discuss the modalities of the cabinet formation with the party's high command.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}