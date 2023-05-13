'PM has lost in Karnataka': Jairam Ramesh's reaction to Karnataka trends

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said the trends emerging from Karnataka confirm that the Congress has won and the PM has lost. Karnataka has rejected the BJP's campaign which was "a referendum on the PM", the Congress leader said as Congress crossed the halfway majority in the early rounds of counting. While the Exit Polls indicated a favourable turn of events for the Congress, the possibility of a hung assembly was not ruled out. But the first few rounds of counting indicate a comfortable situation for the Congress while JD(S) which was expected to be the kingmaker was seen trailing in many important seats. Read | 'Bajrang Bali ki jai, Bhajpa ki haar..': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Karnataka trends Jairam Ramesh said PM Modi injected divisiveness during the campaigning.

While the final results are yet to be announced, Jairam Ramesh said attributed the trend to the local issues that the Congress chose in Karnataka against 'PM's divisiveness and attempted polarisation'. “The Congress party fought these elections on LOCAL issues of livelihood and food security, price rise, farmer distress, electricity supply, joblessness, and corruption. The PM injected divisiveness and attempted polarisation. The vote in Karnataka is for an engine in Bengaluru that will combine economic growth with social harmony,” Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

'Mohabbat ki dukan' showing results in Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is being credited for the party's performance where Congress was eying a victory as the state never voted for the incumbent party.

As celebrations began in the Congress camps across the country, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the atmosphere that was seen in Karnataka during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo yatra is visible in the election result. "This victory will be repeated in the upcoming Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh. Chhattisgarh and Telangana assembly elections as well," Gehlot wrote.

