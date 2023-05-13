'Bajrang Bali ki jai, Bhajpa ki haar..': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Karnataka trends

As the early trends of the Karnataka Assembly Election projected a major victory for the Congress in the southern state, former Congress leader and Uddhav Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi invoked the Bajrang Bali issue and commented that even Bajrang Bali gave a 'thumbs down' to 'Modiji's campaign in Karnataka'. Follow Karnataka result LIVE updates. Even Bajrang Bali gave a thumbs down, Uddhav Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said observing the early trends of the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 results. (PTI)

"So as per result trends in Karnataka: Bajrang Bali ki Jai, Bhajpa ki haar hai tay," Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote. "Even Bajrang Bali has given a thumbs down to Modi ji’s campaign in Karnataka. Media may show the face of JP Nadda ji or CM Bommai ji as losers but it is PM Modi’s loss since he made the entire campaign about himself," the MP wrote.

In early trends, after the counting began at 8am, Congress crossed the halfway mark leading in 11t seats. The BJP is leading on 73 seats, Janata Dal (Secular) on 29, Independents 3 and Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha on one each.

In its election manifesto, the Congress promised a ban on Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the RSS. This triggered a controversy with the BJP calling this an insult to Lord Hanuman. The Congress accused the BJP of equating Bajrang Dal with Bajrang Bali.

PM Modi in his rally urged the voters of Karnataka to chant 'Bajrang Bali ki jai' before giving votes.

With the trends set for an expected win for the Congress, Congress leader Kamal Nath said it is certain that the Congress will form the government and the BJP will attempt to strike a deal with MLAs of other parties and the independent candidates. As the Congress atrributes the expected victory to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, spokeperson Supriya Shrinate wrote: "Nafrat ke iss bazar mein Mohabbat ki dukar khul rahi hai".

