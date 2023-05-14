Amit Malviya says 'keeping Rahul Gandhi away' working for Congress

BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya who trended on Twitter for his live statements on a television channel after Congress wrested Karnataka from the BJP on Sunday said keeping Rahul Gandhi away seems to have worked for the Congress from Himachal to Karnataka. Mocking at Rahul Gandhi's first reaction to the Karnataka victory that people's power defeated the strength of crony capitalism, Amit Malviya said this statement by Rahul Gandhi 'took the cake' Amit Malviya mocked Rahul Gandhi a day after Karnataka defeat. (REUTERS)

"Irony died a million times when Robert Vadra started giving exclusives to media channels just when Rahul Gandhi declared that Congress's Karnataka win was a defeat of 'crony capitalists'..." Malviya tweeted.

While Malviya targetted Rahul Gandhi, the Congress attributed Karnataka's success to a great extent to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Siddaramaiah said Karnataka should be the stepping stone for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. "I also hope Rahul Gandhi may become the PM of the country," Siddaramaiah said.

Some heavyweight BJP candidates faced defeat in the Karnataka election including BC Nagesh, who as the education minister was at the centre of the hijab controversy; BJP national general secretary CT Ravi, health minister K Sudhakar, housing minister V Somanna etc.

Malviya presented a vote share analysis after the results were out and said the BJP may be down in Karnataka but not out. "A quick look at the comparative vote share of the BJP, Congress and JDS between 2018 and 2023. BJP’s vote share has dropped to 35.8% from 36.2% in 2018, a drop of mere 0.4%. Congress’s on the other hand has gone up by 4.8%, from 38.1% to 42.9%. The JDS has lost a whopping 4.9%, down from 18.3% to 13.4%, which has almost entirely gone to the Congress. The Congress’s biggest gain this election also comes from the Old Mysore Region.The data could change marginally but this is the broad direction," Malviya tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON