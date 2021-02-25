In video message, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanks voters in Surat
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he will participate in a road show in Gujarat’s Surat on Friday to celebrate the party making inroads in the city’s municipal corporation by winning 27 seats in the recently held polls.
“The AAP has breached BJP’s citadel in Surat after it bagged 27 seats in the municipal corporation. I would like to thank the people of Gujarat from the bottom of my heart. The people of Surat have handed over the responsibility to the Aam Aadmi Party as the main opposition party and rejected the Congress,” he said in a video message.
“Gujarat has introduced a phase of new politics, which is politics of honesty, politics of work, politics of improved schools and hospitals, and politics of 24x7 free electricity,” said Kejriwal.
“We will change the face of Gujarat in coordination with the people of the state. I am coming to Surat on February 26, to personally meet and thank all of you,” he added.
