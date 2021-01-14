'In view of apprehensions': Member opts out of Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Bhupinder Singh Mann, who was one of the four members of the Supreme Court-appointed committee on farm laws, on Thursday said he is recusing himself from the panel.
Mann said he is thankful to the apex court for nominating him on the committee but would sacrifice any position offered to him so as not to compromise the interests of farmers.
"In view of the prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst the farm unions and the public in general, I am ready to sacrifice any position offered or given to me so as to not compromise the interests of Punjab and farmers of the country," Mann said in a statement published on BKU's Twitter handle.
"I am recusing myself from the Committee and I will always stand with my farmers and Punjab," Mann further said in the statement.
Mann is a former Rajya Sabha member and a farmer leader who currently chairs the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC), a platform of farmers that is not part of the protests.
This comes amid the controversy regarding Mann's nomination to the panel which has been rejected by the farmers holding demonstrations against the three farm laws at Delhi borders. Farmers have said that they will not hold any talks with the committee as all four members are pro-government.
The other members of the court-appointed committee are economists Ashok Gulati, Dr Pramod Kumar Joshi and farmer leader Anil Ghanwat. The committee has been asked by the Supreme Court to submit its report in two months.
Tens of thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at various borders of Delhi against the farm legislation enacted by the Parliament in September last year. So far, eight rounds of talks have taken place between the government and farmers but have failed to resolve the deadlock. Both sides will now meet on January 15 to discuss the matter.
Farmers have been demanding a complete withdrawal of the laws which has been refused by the government. Instead, it has offered to make amendments.
Farmers are also demanding a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) system for the procurement of their crops.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joint commission meet with Nepal not right forum for taking up border row: India
- Nepal’s foreign ministry, while announcing the visit on Tuesday, said in a statement that the joint commission will discuss the gamut of bilateral relations, including the boundary issue, Covid-19 cooperation, infrastructure, connectivity, trade and transit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stalker shoots dead woman, himself in Madhya Pradesh
- The victim and the stalker were declared dead on arrival at a hospital in Raisen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: No foreign chief guest at Republic Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air India launches weekly flight on new sector
- The inaugural flight took off from Chicago late on Wednesday night and is scheduled to land at the Hyderabad international airport by midnight on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi extends 14-day quarantine order till January 31 for UK returnees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist Anna Hazare writes to PM seeking assurance on fixing MSP for farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to start vaccine for Covid-19 supply with 20 million doses to neighbors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF chief asked to compare India’s Tejas and China-Pak JF-17 jets. He responds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu-Srinagar road blockage sparks scarcity of essential commodities in Kashmir
- Prices of many vegetables have doubled while Srinagar's biggest fruit and vegetable market at Parimpora has exhausted its stock.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior Hyderabad police officer to probe BHEL suicide case, Telangana tells SC
- The victim’s mother had approached the court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in July 2020. In her petition, she highlighted instances to show unwillingness on the part of the police to follow leads to identify the culprits behind her daughter's tragic end.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal Pradesh: Keylong shivers at minus 10.9 degrees Celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand reports first case of new UK coronavirus strain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The return of traffic congestion
- The firm’s traffic data is powered by 600 million connected devices ranging from cellphone carrier data to vehicular GPS data.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pan-India launch of Covid-19 vaccination programme at 10.30 am on Jan 16: PMO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC-appointed panel on farm laws should have been truly independent: Sharad Pawar
- Sharad Pawar said it is not surprising that the farmers do not have faith in the Supreme Court appointed committee because all four members had supported the farm laws at some point of time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox