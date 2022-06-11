Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amid violence over remarks against Prophet, 2 die in Jharkhand; several injured

The protest against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal - for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet turned violent in Ranchi on Friday, leading to clashes between police and the protesters. Several vehicles were also vandalised.
Security personnel clash with protesters in Ranchi on Friday. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 11, 2022 08:49 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Two people died on Saturday in Jharkhand's Ranchi due to the injuries sustained amid violence over remarks against Prophet Muhammed. Ranchi was among several parts in India that witnessed clashes after Friday prayers.

The protest took place against the comments by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, who has been expelled by the party amid controversy. The remarks have also been criticised by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran and several other nations in the past few days.

In Ranchi, many were left injured and vehicles were damaged. Amid violence, a curfew was imposed while chief minister Hemant Soren appealed to maintain peace and calm. Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Ranchi Police (DIG) Anish Gupta said that the situation was "under control" despite being a "little tense".

Besides Jharkhand, similar clashes were also reported from Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, injuring at least 20 people, mostly security personnel. To control the violence in these places, police resorted to lathicharge, and used tear gas shells.

In Delhi, hundreds of protesters gathered at Jama Masjid in Chandni Chowk in a demonstration that lasted under an hour. Several students of Jamia Millia Islamia also staged a demonstration on the varsity campus and demanded the arrest of Sharma.

In Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka, as well, people took to the street, calling for legal action against Sharma and Jindal.

The BJP - after taking action against the leaders - had said that these were the views of "fringe elements". India too has assured all the nations that have sent official notes that all religions are respected in the country.

(With agency inputs)

