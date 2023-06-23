In West Bengal, Guv returns SEC chief’s joining letter amid row

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose returned state election commissioner Rajiva Sinha’s joining letter late on Wednesday, triggering questions over the continuation of the embattled poll watchdog chief.

Security personnel after the recent violence during nominations for Panchayat elections, in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, Friday, June 16, 2023. (PTI)

Sinha has been under fire by opposition parties for failing to rein in the violence that has roiled the state during the nomination filing process, killing eight people. On Wednesday, the Calcuttta high court pulled him up, saying he could resign if he chose not to obey the court’s orders.

Sinha, a former state chief secretary, was appointed on June 7 after a nod from the governor’s office. The next day, Sinha announced the July 8 panchayat election schedule.

Bose told reporters that people were disappointed with Sinha’s apparent inaction.

“I appointed him from a panel given to me by the council of ministers. I expected him to do his duty. What is happening around is for anyone to see. I appointed the commissioner trusting that he would conduct the polls in a free and fair manner. But I find the people are disappointed about the apparent inaction from SEC,” Bose told reporters.

“It is the duty of the election commission to protect the voters during the time of elections. He (commissioner) has the power. SEC should not only be impartial but also should be perceived to be impartial. There is bloodshed. The commission is accountable for every drop of human blood shed in the field. People want action and not an alibi for action,” he added.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee hit back, saying that it was unprecedented.

“This has never happened in the past. This is unprecedented. The commissioner’s is a constitutional post and he had to take an oath while joining. He (governor) had cleared the file (for Sinha’s appointment). It is not that it was imposed on him. The system was followed. If the election commissioner has to be removed, the impeachment process, followed during the removal of judges, has to be followed. It is not that easy,” Banerjee told reporters before leaving for Patna.

“I haven’t received anything,” Sinha said.

The Calcutta high court on Wednesday had directed the state poll panel to ask for central forces in numbers more than what was deployed in 2013 panchayat polls. The court was told that in 2013, around 82,000 paramilitary personnel were deployed.

The Supreme Court had earlier upheld the order of the Calcutta high court directing SEC to deploy central forces in all districts.

On Thursday, SEC sent a requisition to the Union home ministry for 800 companies (one company has roughly 80-100 personnel) of central forces.

