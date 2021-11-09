INC can be renamed as ‘I need commission’: BJP's Sambit Patra on Rafale reports

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said the Congress or Indian National Congress (INC) should be renamed as ‘I Need Commission’ (INC) over reports that commissions were paid for securing the Rafale deal between 2007 and 2012.

BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress was attacking the ruling regime as it was dissatisfied that the “cut” on offer did not yield the final deal when it was in power.

Patra’s accusations came amid a French media report on the multi-crore Rafale deal.

Coming down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been leading the party’s attack on the Narendra Modi government over the purchase of the fighter aircraft, Patra accused him of spreading "canard, disinformation and lies". He also sought Gandhi's response to the fresh revelation by French investigative journal Mediapart.

He should respond to this from Italy, Patra said, citing reports that the Congress leader is currently not in India.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON