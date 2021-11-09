Home / India News / INC can be renamed as ‘I need commission’: BJP's Sambit Patra on Rafale reports
india news

INC can be renamed as ‘I need commission’: BJP's Sambit Patra on Rafale reports

BJP leader Sambit Patra said the Congress was attacking the ruling regime as it was dissatisfied that the “cut” on offer did not yield the final deal when it was in power.
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra. (File photo)
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra. (File photo)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said the Congress or Indian National Congress (INC) should be renamed as ‘I Need Commission’ (INC) over reports that commissions were paid for securing the Rafale deal between 2007 and 2012.

BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress was attacking the ruling regime as it was dissatisfied that the “cut” on offer did not yield the final deal when it was in power.

Patra’s accusations came amid a French media report on the multi-crore Rafale deal.

Coming down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been leading the party’s attack on the Narendra Modi government over the purchase of the fighter aircraft, Patra accused him of spreading "canard, disinformation and lies". He also sought Gandhi's response to the fresh revelation by French investigative journal Mediapart.

He should respond to this from Italy, Patra said, citing reports that the Congress leader is currently not in India.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sambit patra
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out