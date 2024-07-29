Include marks from Classes 9-11 in Class 12 report card, suggests NCERT unit

The Performance Assessment Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH), an independent unit of NCERT, has suggested that a student’s performance in both exams and ongoing classwork in Classes 9, 10, and 11 be included in their final marks at the end of Class 12, reported The Indian Express.



The suggestions have been made by PARAKH in its report submitted to the education ministry. PARAKH, which was established by NCERT last year, aims to standardise assessment across school boards throughout the country. Students studying at a government secondary school in Prayagraj. (HT file)

As part of the National Education Policy, PARAKH’s role includes improving skills, conducting achievement surveys, and creating uniform assessment standards for school boards.

After talking with 32 school boards over the past year, PARAKH has sent a report to the education ministry this month with suggestions to make evaluation practices consistent across all school boards, says the report in Indian Express.

The PARAKH report tells education ministry that evaluation should include a mix of formative assessments such as ongoing classroom activities, group discussions, projects and summative assessments like term-end exams.

It has been recommended that the final Class 12 report card should include performance from Classes 9, 10 and 11 with the weight as 15 percent from Class 9, 20 percent from Class 10, 25 percent from Class 11 and 40 percent from Class 12.

The report also recommends that Class 9 scores should be 70 percent formative and 30 percent summative. In Class 10, it should be 50 percent formative and 50 percent summative. For Class 11, the split should be 40 percent formative and 60 percent summative. In Class 12, the weighting should shift to 30 percent formative and 70 percent summative.

The news report citing sources mentions that the PARAKH report will be shared with all school boards for feedback. The first round of discussions took place last week with officials from Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, it added.



During the meeting, states proposed an alternative method for incorporating class-wise performance. They suggested that instead of including results from Classes 9, 10, and 11 in the final Class 12 report card, the final Class 10 score should be based on 40 percent from Class 9 and 60 percent from class 10. Similarly, the final Class 12 score should be based on 40 percent from class 11 and 60 percent from Class 12.