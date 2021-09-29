Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Income limit of differently abled dependents raised for family pension
india news

Income limit of differently abled dependents raised for family pension

Presently, the specially-abled child or siblings are eligible for family pension if their overall monthly income from sources other than family pension is not more than ₹9,000/- along with dearness relief thereon
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 09:42 AM IST
The defence ministry has changed the income criteria for grant of pension to families with differently-abled child (AP Photo/Representative use)

The defence ministry has enhanced the income criteria for grant of family pension to children or siblings suffering from mental or physical infirmities.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said that such dependents shall be eligible for family pension for life, given that “their overall income from sources other than family pension remains less than the entitled family pension at ordinary rate, i.e 30% of the last pay drawn by the deceased government servant or pensioner concerned plus the dearness relief admissible thereon.”

Also Read: Delhi’s south corporation makes life certificates mandatory for pensions

Presently, the differently-abled child or siblings are eligible for family pension “if their overall monthly income from sources other than family pension is not more than 9,000/- along with dearness relief thereon.”

The ministry said that the financial benefit in such cases shall accrue with effect from February 8, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Public-private partnership can bring ‘defence production revolution’: Rajnath Singh

ED attaches assets worth 578 crores of UK-based Wadhawan Global Capital Limited

Ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro expected to join TMC today

News updates from HT: Patchy rain to continue in Delhi, NCR in coming days
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP