Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Income tax dept raids offices of Dainik Bhaskar Group
india news

Income tax dept raids offices of Dainik Bhaskar Group

It did not immediately share details of the case or individuals whose premises or offices were being searched at the time of filing this report
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Representational image.

The income tax department on Thursday morning began searches at premises of the Dainik Bhaskar Group across the country in a suspected tax evasion case, people familiar with the matter said.

It did not immediately share details of the case or individuals whose premises or offices were being searched at the time of filing this report. The searches were carried out in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan as well as Delhi.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh quote tweeted a report on the raids and said: “Through its reporting Dainik Bhaskar has exposed the Modi regime’s monumental mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now paying the price. An Undeclared Emergency as (former Union minister) Arun Shourie has said — this is a Modified Emergency.”

Also Read | Editors Guild of India condemns alleged snooping, seeks SC-monitored probe

The Dainik Bhaskar Group publishes five newspapers with 65 editions in three languages-- Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati.

The story will be updated with tax department statement as and when we get it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Man proposes to girlfriend on live TV during England vs Pakistan match. Watch

Dog isn't sure why the ‘other’ doggo is giving him so much attitude. Watch

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Doggo trying to finish obstacle course is most of us on Thursdays
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP