Income tax returns filing deadline extended to March 15

The Union finance ministry on Tuesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2021-2022 till March 15, 2022.

This time, the extension was provided after considering the difficulties reported by taxpayers due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country and in e-filing of various reports of audit under the provision of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the ministry said in a statement.

