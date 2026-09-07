Incoming CEO Tewolde Gebremariam vows to ‘Make Air India Great Again’

Air India incoming CEO & MD Tewolde Gebremariam addressed employees at a townhall on Monday and said, “I am coming from the US so allow me to borrow a phrase, MAGA. We will Make Air India Great Again.”

Tewolde Gebremariam, who awaits his security clearance from the government, will assume the role of CEO and MD of Air India after all necessary approvals are received. (REUTERS/File)

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He, alongside chairman N Chandrasekaran and outgoing CEO & MD Campbell Wilson addressed employees.

Tewolde who awaits his security clearance from the government will assume the role of CEO and MD of Air India after all necessary approvals are received.

Tewolde said he was excited about the opportunity ahead. “Air India has a powerful heritage, a strong brand and enormous potential. If we do the right things at the right time, the sky is the limit,” he said.

He highlighted safety as his foremost priority and called on every employee to actively contribute to a stronger safety culture. “A safety-first culture has to be our number one priority. It is not enough to say it. We must live it every day. If something is not right, stop. Every employee should feel empowered to raise concerns, and I will support that culture,” he said in his address.

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Tewolde also highlighted the importance of operational excellence. “Operational excellence is about getting the basics right every day: on-time departures, on-time arrivals, baggage delivery and clean aircraft. Customer experience is a function of operational excellence. We need to minimise disruptions and when they do occur, handle them professionally and take care of our customers,” he said.

Seeking employees’ partnership in Air India’s next chapter, Tewolde asked for their support and cooperation.

“We cannot bring about meaningful change without the commitment of our people,” he said.

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Welcoming his successor, outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson said, “Tewolde is a proven airline leader with deep industry experience, and I know he will take Air India forward with great success.”

“I want to assure you I will remain Air India’s biggest cheerleader from the sidelines.”

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, “For me, bringing Air India back to the Tata Group is one of the most important milestones of my career, a very very significant event. Air India belongs to a billion people. It is not just another business.”

He acknowledged that the past 18 months had been particularly challenging for the airline, with geopolitical disruptions, airspace closures, fuel volatility and the tragic AI171 accident impacting operations and performance.

Looking ahead, Chandrasekaran said the airline’s next phase must focus on safety, customer trust, operational execution and cost discipline.

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“The most important thing Air India should aspire to have is trust in the minds of people.”

He stressed that achieving this would require world-class processes, rigorous compliance and personal accountability across the organisation.

Chandrasekaran also called for a stronger focus on consistency in customer experience and greater agility in responding to a rapidly changing operating environment.