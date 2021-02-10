Indeed it’s God’s grace that world shook due to Covid but we were safe: PM Modi targets Manish Tewari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday over the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Modi further said that the doctors, nurses, Covid warriors, sanitation workers and other such people had strengthened India’s fight against the pandemic.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, he said, “Manish Tewari said that we stayed protected from Corona by God’s grace. I’d like to say something. This indeed is God’s grace that the entire world shook but we remained safe. It was because doctors & nurses came as God, because they couldn’t return to their homes for 15 days.”

Further lauding the country’s achievements, the Prime Minister said that the way India handled and helped itself and the world during the Covid crisis was a turning point. He added that the post coronavirus world was turning out to be very different and that India would have to emerge as a strong player.

“The post-Covid world is turning out to be very different. In such times, remaining isolated from global trends will be counter-productive. We’ll have to emerge as a strong player. That is why, India is working towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the PM said in the Lower House.

Meanwhile, Tewari- who has criticised the Centre’s handling of the pandemic on multiple occasions- hit out at the nationwide vaccination drive which started from January 16. Tewari had said that the vaccines were being permitted to be used without the compulsory phase three trials and questioned why didn’t government functionary had taken the shot.

“If the vaccine is so safe and reliable and efficacy of the vaccine is beyond question then how is it that not a single functionary of the government has stepped forward to get themselves vaccinated as it has happened in other countries around the world?” he had said, according to news agency ANI.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan responded to these allegations and said that Tewari and the Congress party were only passionate about spreading distrust and rumors. “Open your eyes, sharing photos of eminent Doctors and government functionaries getting inoculated,” the minister had tweeted.