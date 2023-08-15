Google Doodle celebrates Independence Day with vibrant Indian textile crafts: Details
Independence Day 2023: Google Doodle marked India's 77th Independence Day on Tuesday by showcasing the rich textile craft traditions from different states and Union territories.
Before delving into the doodle's intriguing cultural blend, the tech giant briefed the audience an overview of the significance of the historic day as well as the artist behind the impressive design. “Today’s Doodle celebrates India’s Independence Day and is illustrated by New Delhi-based guest artist Namrata Kumar. On this day in 1947, a new era dawned as India became independent from British rule,” it said, before wishing a happy Independence Day to India.
Kumar also briefed about the idea and her inspiration behind the style of doodle, in which she wanted to represent the different geographical regions of the country in a balanced way. “Throughout the creative process, the overarching goal was to honour and celebrate India's textiles and their profound connection to the nation's identity…” she said.
The description also presented names of the craft forms and the regions they belonged to.
The details about various textile prints follow as these:
|No.
|Textile Technique/Craft
|Region
|1
|Kutch Embroidery
|Gujarat
|2
|Pattu Weave
|Himachal Pradesh
|3
|Jamdani Weave
|West Bengal
|4
|Kunbi Weave Textile
|Goa
|5
|Fine Ikat
|Odisha
|6
|Pashmina Kani Woven Textile
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7
|Benarasi Weave
|Uttar Pradesh
|8
|Paithani Weave
|Maharashtra
|9
|Kantha Embroidery
|West Bengal
|10
|Naga Woven Textile
|Nagaland
|11
|Ajrakh Block Printing
|Kutch, Gujarat
|12
|Apatani Weave
|Arunachal Pradesh
|13
|Phulkari Weave
|Punjab
|14
|Leheriya Resist Dyed Textile
|Rajasthan
|15
|Kanjeevaram
|Tamil Nadu
|16
|Sujni Weave
|Bihar
|17
|Bandhani Resist Dyed
|Gujarat, Rajasthan
|18
|Kasavu Weave Textile
|Kerala
|19
|Ilkal Handloom
|Karnataka
|20
|Mekhela Chador Weave
|Assam
|21
|Kalamkari Block Print
|Andhra Pradesh
Google Doodles are temporary alteration of the logo on Google's homepages. They are aimed at commemorating major holidays, festivals, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers and scientists.