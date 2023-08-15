Google Doodle celebrates Independence Day with vibrant Indian textile crafts: Details

Independence Day 2023: Google Doodle marked India's 77th Independence Day on Tuesday by showcasing the rich textile craft traditions from different states and Union territories.

Independence Day 2023: Doodle display of textile craft forms of various Indian states seen on Google homepage on Tuesday.

Before delving into the doodle's intriguing cultural blend, the tech giant briefed the audience an overview of the significance of the historic day as well as the artist behind the impressive design. “Today’s Doodle celebrates India’s Independence Day and is illustrated by New Delhi-based guest artist Namrata Kumar. On this day in 1947, a new era dawned as India became independent from British rule,” it said, before wishing a happy Independence Day to India.

Kumar also briefed about the idea and her inspiration behind the style of doodle, in which she wanted to represent the different geographical regions of the country in a balanced way. “Throughout the creative process, the overarching goal was to honour and celebrate India's textiles and their profound connection to the nation's identity…” she said.

The description also presented names of the craft forms and the regions they belonged to.

Google Doodle marked Independence Day by showcasing Indian textile art forms.

The details about various textile prints follow as these:

No. Textile Technique/Craft Region 1 Kutch Embroidery Gujarat 2 Pattu Weave Himachal Pradesh 3 Jamdani Weave West Bengal 4 Kunbi Weave Textile Goa 5 Fine Ikat Odisha 6 Pashmina Kani Woven Textile Jammu and Kashmir 7 Benarasi Weave Uttar Pradesh 8 Paithani Weave Maharashtra 9 Kantha Embroidery West Bengal 10 Naga Woven Textile Nagaland 11 Ajrakh Block Printing Kutch, Gujarat 12 Apatani Weave Arunachal Pradesh 13 Phulkari Weave Punjab 14 Leheriya Resist Dyed Textile Rajasthan 15 Kanjeevaram Tamil Nadu 16 Sujni Weave Bihar 17 Bandhani Resist Dyed Gujarat, Rajasthan 18 Kasavu Weave Textile Kerala 19 Ilkal Handloom Karnataka 20 Mekhela Chador Weave Assam 21 Kalamkari Block Print Andhra Pradesh

Google Doodles are temporary alteration of the logo on Google's homepages. They are aimed at commemorating major holidays, festivals, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers and scientists.

