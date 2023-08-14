Independence Day 2023: PM Modi to address from Red Fort tomorrow - Timings, where to watch, what to expect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort in the national capital tomorrow. This will be his last Independence Day address before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

What time will PM Modi address?

PM Modi will deliver his Independence Day speech at 7:30 am after hoisting the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.

Where to watch PM Modi's address and I-Day celebrations?

Social media platforms: The government broadcasts the Independence Day celebrations and PM Modi's address live on all its social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter) handles of BJP, PMO, and PM Modi’s YouTube channel. TV channels Online: You can attend the Independence Day event online by booking tickets on the official website aamantran.mod.gov.in

What to expect from PM Modi's address?

According to sources, PM Modi's address may center around how his government has succeeded in laying a strong foundation of ‘Viksit Bharat’. He may also speak about the technology-intensive development agenda for the ‘Amrit Kaal’.

Experts may also be looking for political messages in the address as while the PM has refrained from any direct political attack on opposition parties in his Independence Day addresses before, he has often stressed on the governance changes his dispensation has ushered in after a spell of "corruption" and policy paralysis, reported PTI.

PM Modi may also announce some important schemes, as he has in his previous addresses. In 2018 ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the PM had unveiled the ambitious health insurance scheme for the poor, Ayushman Bharat.

1,800 guests invited at Red Fort

According to a government release, around 1,800 people from different vocations have been invited to be a part of the Independence Day celebrations. Around 75 couples from each State/Union Territory, in their traditional attire, have also been invited to witness the ceremony at Red Fort.

The special guests include - Over 400 Sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages; 250 from the Farmer Producer Organisations scheme; 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. Along with them, 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building; 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in the construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 each primary school teachers, nurses, and fishermen have also invited.