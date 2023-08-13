No rain expected during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi

While Delhi might witness some cloudiness, the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort is expected to be rain-free, a special forecast issued for Tuesday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. People walk on Kartavya Path during a hot afternoon, in New Delhi on Sunday (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The evening hours on Tuesday, however, might see some rain while parts of the city are likely to receive drizzle to very light rain. Weather department officials added that one or two places in Delhi are likely to receive similar drizzle on Monday.

“On Independence Day, there will be generally cloudy skies. There is a possibility of very light rain, but only towards the evening,” the forecast bulletin said.

Cloudiness was seen in Delhi on Sunday as well. However, no weather station recorded any rain. Delhi’s maximum stood at 35.3 degrees Celsius (°C) – a degree above normal. The minimum was 26.9°C, which is around normal. Relative humidity meanwhile oscillated between 57% and 74% through the day.

There has been a “break” in monsoon activity over most parts of India over the last few days, with the monsoon trough currently centred around the Himalayan foothills.

After a fairly wet start to August, only 0.2mm of rainfall in total has been recorded in Delhi over the last seven days. So far this month, Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, has recorded 71.5mm of rainfall. The long-period average (LPA) for August is 233.1mm.

