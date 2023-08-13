Independence Day 2023: What is ‘Partition Horrors Rememberance Day’? When is it observed?

India will celebrate its 77th year of independence on Tuesday, and preparations are already in place, including ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rallies and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to change social media account display pictures, upload selfies with the tricolour, and engage in activities that symbolise unity in the country. Government shared some pics from the partition period as the country will observe 'Partition Horrors Rememberance Day' on Monday (August 14).(PIB)

But before the country witnesses a joyous celebration of its independence, a ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ or ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas’ is observed on August 14. This day was announced by the Prime Minister in 2021 to remember all those who lost their lives due to the partition of the nation and were uprooted from their origins.

“The partition caused one of the largest migrations in human history, affecting about 20 million people. Millions of families had to abandon their ancestral villages/towns/cities and were forced to start anew as refugees,” a government release said when the day was initially announced.

PM Modi on Partition Horrors Rememberance Day

While announcing that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day every year, PM Modi said that the pain of the partition can never be forgotten and that millions lost their lives due to 'mindless' hate and violence. He said that in memory of all those struggles and sacrifices, “August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.”

“May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment,” Modi said.

Government shares pics of partition

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Press Information Bureau, a government agency responsible for disseminating information, shared some old pictures of the partition time, saying that on this day, everyone must remember the “horrors of the partition” and that we should always work for the “unity and integrity of the country”. Check the pictures here:

UP to mark Partition Horrors Rememberance Day

The Uttar Pradesh will mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Monday and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will pay tributes to those who lost their lives during the period of partition of the country, news agency ANI reported, citing a government release.

The report further said that the state governement has planned to organise programmes across 75 districts to pay homage to the people who lost lives in the tragedy, in the presence of displaced families and two minutes silence will be observed in the memory of them.

Jamia Millia Islamia to oberve the day

Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi will organise a program to commemorate ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ where presentation, panel discussion, question and answer session and a Photo Exhibition on incidents leading up to India’s partition will be held on 14th August, 2023, news agency ANI reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me. ...view detail