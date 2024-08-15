Independence day 2024: PM Narendra Modi delivers longest speech yet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 11th consecutive address to the nation on the occasion of India's 78th Independence day, gave the longest speech by an Indian prime minister yet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi giving his longest speech yet (PTI)

The 98 minute speech surpassed his previous record of 96 minutes in his 2016 speech. His shortest speech was 56 minutes in 2017. Modi's Independence Day speeches average at 82 minutes — longer than any other prime minister in India's history.

Before Modi, Jawaharlal Nehru had the longest speech at 72 minutes. Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi gave the shortest speeches on record at 14 minutes in 1954 and 1966, respectively.

In his 98 minute long speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched on the theme of this year's celebrations - Viksit Bharat 2047.

He said, “For Viksit Bharat 2047, we invited suggestions from the countrymen. The many suggestions we received reflect the dreams and aspirations of our citizens. When the people of the nation have such big dreams, it takes our self-confidence to newer heights and we become more resolute.”

PM Modi also spoke about the issue of women's safety in light of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in a hospital in Kolkata. “The country, society, State Governments will have to take this seriously. Speedy investigation of crimes against women, those executing these monstrous deeds be awarded strict punishment at the earliest - this is important to instill confidence in society,” he said.

Declaring this as a golden era for the country, the Prime Minister outlined several plans for development across sectors, economic reforms and hopes for the youth of the country. From dealing with natural disasters to a secular civil code to maternity leave for working women, PM Modi touched on various issues of national importance.

He also took a dig at the opposition by saying, “We are moving forward with resolution but there are some people who cannot see progress or think of India's good unless it benefits them…The country needs to protect itself from this handful of pessimistic people.”