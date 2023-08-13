Independence Day celebrations: Around 50 nurses invited as special guests

Fifty nurses along with their families are among around 1,800 persons who have been invited for the 77th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi. Thanking the Prime Minister for inviting the nursing community as a special guest at the Independence Day event, Nursing Officer Javed Mohammad said, “It is a proud moment for all the nursing officers...I want to thank PM Modi, that he has given attention to nursing...Around 50 nursing officers from all over India have been invited. Such moments will motivate the nurses.”

A member of the nursing community speaks about how she feels after being invited to the Independence Day celebrations by PM Modi.(Twitter/DD News)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One among the nursing professionals Savita Rani, who works as a Nursing Officer in the Blood Bank of Badshah Khan Civil Hospital in Faridabad, said she feels privileged to have received the invitation. According to DD News, Savita Rani performed “outstanding work” during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic that affected global nations, including India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another nursing officer Sushila Kumari who works at the ESIC Model Hospital in Delhi said that she felt honoured to be invited to the Independence Day celebrations by Prime Minister Modi. “During COVID-19 the nursing officers have proved their service to the nation. By including the nursing profession in the #IndependenceDay celebrations at Red Fort, we are being encouraged and honoured. PM @narendramodi has played an important role in the healthcare system,” Sushila said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We, nurses, have been invited to the #IndependenceDay celebrations at Red Fort...we are very grateful for this invitation from PM @narendramodi,” said Bimla Rani, another Officer who was invited to the Independence Day celebrations.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort on August 15, 2023, special guests from different walks of life, ranging from Sarpanches of Vibrant Villages, teachers, nurses, farmers, and fishermen, have been invited to participate in the celebrations, the Union Health Ministry's press release said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The initiative to invite people from all walks of life has been taken by the Government in line with its vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’, the release added.

(With inputs from agencies)