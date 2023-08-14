Home / India News / Independence Day quiz: Where was India's National flag hoisted for the 1st time?

Independence Day quiz: Where was India's National flag hoisted for the 1st time?

ByHT News Desk
Aug 14, 2023 06:53 AM IST

Independence Day Quiz 2023: The design featured eight white lotuses, the words "Vande Mataram" in Devanagari script, a crescent moon, and a sun.

India is gearing up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15- marking the country's independence from British Raj 76 years ago. The day honours our freedom fighters and their contribution for the country. Social gatherings, cultural events, hoisting the tricolour or tiranga, watching parades, citizens singing patriotic songs, and more will be witnessed on the day.

Independence Day: People participate in Tiranga Yatra ahead of 77th Independence Day celebrations.(PTI)
Independence Day: People participate in Tiranga Yatra ahead of 77th Independence Day celebrations.(PTI)

Where was India's National flag hoisted for the first time?

Parsee Bagan Square, Kolkata ✅

Red Fort, Delhi

Gateway of India, Mumbai

Jallianwala Bagh, Punjab

The journey of India's national flag traces back to August 7, 1906, when an early precursor, colored in green, yellow, and red, was unfurled at Parsee Bagan Square in Kolkata. This seminal design featured eight white lotuses, the words "Vande Mataram" in Devanagari script, a crescent moon, and a sun. Through the annals of the freedom struggle, the flag's design evolved, culminating in the adoption of its current form in 1947. The tapestry of its changes reflects the nation's evolving aspirations and identity.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out