Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India, 62 other countries agree to adopting global shipping tax

ByJayashree Nandi
Apr 12, 2025 03:26 PM IST

The policy was backed by 63 countries including Brazil, China, EU, India, Japan, South Africa, and Singapore. But petro-states like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Russia, and Venezuela opposed the agreement

New Delhi: Parties at the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) have agreed to the world’s first-ever carbon pricing mechanism or a carbon tax on global shipping.

The tax is expected to be formally adopted in October 2025, though several technical details need to be worked out. (Representational image)
The tax is expected to be formally adopted in October 2025, though several technical details need to be worked out. (Representational image)

On Friday, countries including India, Brazil and China voted during the closing plenary to adopt a global framework that will put a carbon price on shipping emissions that will also help the industry decarbonise and encourage the use of cleaner technologies. India was represented by the Shipping ministry.

The tax is expected to be formally adopted in October 2025, though several technical details need to be worked out. The tax will generate $30–40 billion in revenues by 2030, roughly $10 billion annually. The agreement is projected to deliver at best 10% absolute emissions reduction in the shipping sector by 2030- far short of the IMO’s own targets set in their 2023 revised strategy, which calls for at least a 20% cut by 2030, with a stretch goal of 30%, assessments said.

Starting in 2028, ships will be required either to transition to lower-carbon fuel mixes or pay for the excess emissions they generate. Vessels that continue to burn conventional fossil fuels will face a $380 per tonne fee on the most intensive portion of their emissions, and $100 per tonne on remaining emissions above a certain threshold.

The policy was backed by 63 countries including Brazil, China, the EU, India, Japan, South Africa, and Singapore. But petro-states like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Russia, and Venezuela opposed the agreement.

“The shipping levy agreed on is a compromise, with the US not in support of many elements of the plan. It will apply to emissions above a certain target of decarbonisation as opposed to per ton of emission. It is expected that although there will be an incentive to shift to alternative fuels, this shift will be slower. The shipping industry accounts for 3 per cent of emissions and is not covered under Paris Agreement, making the levy a significant development. Yet, it remains to be seen if the US responds with retaliatory actions and how the revenues are redistributed,” said Suranjali Tandon, Assistant Professor, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy in a statement.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / India, 62 other countries agree to adopting global shipping tax
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On