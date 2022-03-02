Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India abstains from UNGA resolution 'deploring' Russian invasion of Ukraine
india news

India abstains from UNGA resolution 'deploring' Russian invasion of Ukraine

India's permanent representative to the UN TS Tirumurti at the UN General Assembly reiterated India's demand of safe and uninterrupted passage for all Indian nationals including students, particularly from Kharkiv and other conflict zones
Permanent Representative and Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti.(ANI)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 11:28 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

India on Wednesday abstained from voting on resolution against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations General Assembly. “India is deeply concerned about deteriorating situation in Ukraine. An Indian national was killed in Kharkiv yesterday. We express our deepest condolences to his family & to every civilian who has lost his/her life in this conflict,” TS Tirumurti, India's permanent representative to the United Nations, said. 

“We demand safe & uninterrupted passage for all Indian nationals including our students, particularly from Kharkiv and other conflict zones. My government has deployed senior ministers to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to facilitate evacuation,” he added. 

Read: Her passport stolen in Kyiv, this Indian medical student got help from PMO

Kharkiv, the second largest city of Ukraine, has been the epicentre of fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces. According to government estimates, at least 4,000 Indian nationals are stranded in Kharkiv and other eastern Ukrainian cities. Read: UNGA votes for Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine, ceasefire talks likely tomorrow

Prime Minister Modi also spoke to Russian president Vladimir Putin over phone to discuss the evacuation of Indian students from Kharkiv. 

RELATED STORIES

We thank all neighbouring countries of Ukraine for opening their border and extending all facilities to our Embassies at this time, the Indian envoy to UN added. 

 

India has been carrying out evacuations via neighbouring countries like Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia which share borders with Ukraine. 

Earlier, India on February 26 had abstained from a United Nations Security Council resolution deploring Russian attack on Kyiv, while asserting the need for respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and adopting the path of diplomacy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP