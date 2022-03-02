UNGA votes demanding Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine, ceasefire talks likely tomorrow
- Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian officials are expected to arrive in Belarus on Thursday and the Russian army is providing a safe corridor for the delegation.
The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted to demand that Russia stop its military campaign in Ukraine and withdraw all troops, with nations from world powers to tiny island states condemning Moscow.
The vote was 141 to 5, with 34 abstentions. It came after the 193-member assembly convened its first emergency session since 1997.
The resolution deplored Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine “in the strongest terms” and demanded an immediate and complete withdrawal of all Moscow's forces. Countries that spoke up for Russia included Belarus, Cuba, North Korea and Syria.
Russia and Ukraine are likely to meet for the second round of ceasefire talks in Belarus. Ukrainian officials are expected to arrive in Belarus on Thursday and the Russian army is providing a safe corridor for the delegation, Russian News Agency TASS quoted Moscow's negotiator Vladimir Medinsky as saying.
The Belarus foreign ministry said its ‘Hunter House’ was ready to host the next round of talks between the two nations.
Hours earlier, Moscow said it is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine even as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia must stop bombing his counrty before meaningful talks on a ceasefire could start. The first round of negotiations held earlier this week in the border town Gomel of Belarus had yielded scant progress.
Russia continued to bomb Ukrainian cities, including capital Kyiv and Kharkiv, as its military campiagn against its neighbour entered the seventh day.
Moscow claimed to have seized Kherson amid stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said his troops launched a "special military operation" in the neighbouring country to remove a security threat.
UNGA vote against Russia’s campaign, Ukraine's Kherson under siege | Top updates
Russia has claimed to have taken over the first city of Ukraine - Kherson, even as stiff Ukrainian resistance kept Vladimir Putin's men at bay in Kyiv and Kharkiv.
In a first, Russia says over 450 of its troops killed in Ukraine since invasion
Russia’s defence ministry said over 2,870 Ukrainian troops and “nationalists” were killed and nearly 3,700 injured since the start of its military campaign against its neighbour, a former Soviet state.
Ukraine asks mothers of captive Russian troops to take sons home from Kyiv
In the statement, Ukrainian defence ministry laid out a process for Russian mothers to get to their captured sons in Kyiv. Three helpline numbers have been provided along with an email id where the mothers have been asked to contact. Upon receipt of “proof” that their son is in captivity in Ukraine, the mothers need to reach Kyiv to collect them.
‘Don’t you see?': Zelenskyy to Jews after Russians bomb Holocaust massacre site
On Tuesday, Russia switched to missile strikes as it showered them in Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv and capital Kyiv, causing several casualties. The strikes began in the morning, and later in the day, Russians bombed the primary television tower at the Babi Yar district in Kyiv due to which as many as five people were killed and five more wounded.
Where did Russia's air force go? Many stuff perplexing, say experts
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Experts had expected that Russia would use its full air force against Ukraine and are at their wits' end seeing Russia's risk-averse behaviour in the ongoing conflict.