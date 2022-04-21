Home / India News / 2,380 cases, 56 deaths in 24 hours; 60% jump in Delhi: Today's 6 Covid updates
india news

2,380 cases, 56 deaths in 24 hours; 60% jump in Delhi: Today's 6 Covid updates

  • As of Thursday morning, the country has an active caseload of 13,433 infections, while the recovery rate is at 98.76 per cent, as per the latest ministry data.
Tourists crowd the Marine Drive amid a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases during the long weekend, in Mumbai.(PTI)
Tourists crowd the Marine Drive amid a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases during the long weekend, in Mumbai.(PTI)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 10:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

Coronavirus News Updates: India on Thursday reported 2,380 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), 15 per cent higher than the previous day. The number of total fatalities rose to 522,062 after 56 people succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated on Union health ministry's website.

With latest additions, the overall tally has now jumped to 43,049,974, the ministry data also showed.

India's daily Covid-19 tally had fallen below 1,000-mark on April 4, however, over the last few weeks it is seeing an uptick in cases as Delhi along with other major cities reported a Covid-19 surge.

Here are the latest updates on countrywide Covid-19 spread:

Active caseload sees jump

 The country has an active caseload of 13,433 infections. An increase of 1,093 was recorded in the last 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections.

Delhi records 60% jump in daily infections

The national capital on Wednesday saw 60 per cent jump as the daily number of infections breached 1,000-mark. With this the city's caseload stands at 18,70,692.

National recovery rate unchanged

In terms of recoveries, 1,231 people recuperated in the last 24 hours. It took the total number of recoveries to 42,514,479. The recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, as per the latest ministry data.

Daily positivity rate jumps

The daily positbity rate has increased to 0.53 per cent, the ministry stated. While the weekly positivity rate 0.43 per cent.

Vaccination coverage exceeds 187.07 crore

On the inoculation front, the cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 187.07 crore. So far, more than 2,53,87,677 kids between the age of 12 to 14 have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Similarly, 2,37,279 precaution doses have been administered in age group 18-59 years so far.

Total tests so far

The country has tested more than 83.33 crore samples for the Covid-19, out of this, 449,114 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
coronavirus covid-19
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out