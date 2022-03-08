Home / India News / India adds 3,993 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since May 2020
india news

India adds 3,993 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since May 2020

The tally of active cases stands at 49,948 and comprises 0.12 per cent of the total infections.
Overall, some 450 million cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.(AP)
Overall, some 450 million cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.(AP)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 10:14 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

India on Tuesday registered 3,993 new Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases - the lowest in 662 days - according to a bulletin by the health ministry. This is the second day in a row the country has recorded under 5,000 daily cases. On Monday, India reported  4,362cases and 66 deaths.

The tally of active cases stands at 49,948 and comprises 0.12 per cent of the total infections.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,210. The current recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.46 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.68 per cent, according to the ministry.

The cumulative doses of vaccines administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 179.13 crores.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 omicron
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out