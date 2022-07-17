Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India administers 2 billionth Covid vaccine dose, PM Modi says ‘creates history’
india news

India administers 2 billionth Covid vaccine dose, PM Modi says ‘creates history’

India’s landmark achievement comes about 18 months after the country kicked off its massive Covid-19 immunisation programme on January 16, 2021
India administered 2 billionth dose of Covid-19 vaccine at 12.16pm on Sunday. (Representative Image/ANI)
Updated on Jul 17, 2022 02:06 PM IST
ByRhythma Kaul

At 12.16pm on Sunday, India administered 2 billionth dose of Covid-19 vaccine, nearly nine months after the country administered its billionth dose on October 21, last year, and about 18 months since the country’s massive Covid-19 immunisation programme kicked off on January 16, 2021.

“17th July 2022, a day to remember forever. #200CroreVaccinations,” tweeted Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya soon after the landmark was achieved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all Indians on crossing the special figure.

“India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19,” said the Prime Minister.

The milestone in the country’s grand vaccination drive thus far comes at a time when there is a slight surge being observed in a few states of the country, and the booster dose has not really picked up.

India currently is reporting nearly 20,000 new Covid cases in a day, with states such as Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Odisha contributing a majority of the new cases. And 90% of the country’s population is still due its third or precaution Covid vaccine dose.

RELATED STORIES

The fewer hospitalisations and deaths during the third wave that was driven by the Omicron variant of Sars-Cov-2 have been credited largely to the success of India’s Covid immunisation campaign, according to experts.

“We managed to vaccinate a substantial percentage of our population quite fast, which had an impact on keeping the overall death and hospitalisation numbers low. It has been well established that all the vaccines work in preventing severe Covid disease; in certain variants it may work less but overall vaccines are effective. People should take their booster shot as soon as they become eligible,” said Dr GC Khilnani, former head, department of pulmonology and sleep medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The health ministry attributed the feat to visionary leadership of Primr Minsiter Narendra Modi.

“Proactive Strategic & policy level leadership by Hon’ble PM for effective monitoring & oversight in Covid-19 management; Collaborative environment: regular & sustained engagement with Chief Ministers & State Health Ministers; People’s participation through ‘Jan-Andolan’ & ‘Jan-Bhagidari’; and “Make-in-India”&“Make-for-World”Strategy,” said the ministry on achieving the milestone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rhythma Kaul

Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP