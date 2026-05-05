India and Africa look for unity, stability and deeper ties ahead of IAFS 2026 summit

India and African nations are moving towards strengthening their ties, especially with regard to strategic partnerships. On Monday, industry leaders, diplomats and policymakers gathered in New Delhi for the India-Africa dialogue 2026, which served as the curtain raiser for the 4th India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS).

Ambassador Molalign Asfaw, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Ethiopia at the India-Africa dialogue in New Delhi (Ethiopian Embassy in New Delhi)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The India-Africa summit is set to be held in the last week of May. The theme for the fourth gathering is strategic partnership, innovation, resilience and inclusive transformation.

Setting the stage for IAFS 2026, the India-Africa dialogue, hosted at the Ethiopian Embassy in New Delhi, focused on the need to deepen cooperation and unite the Global South, especially amid global uncertainty.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Molalign Asfaw, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Ethiopia, highlighted Ethiopia's role as the diplomatic capital of Africa and the country's role as a bridge between Africa and global partners, such as India.

Focusing on the youthful population of India and African nations, the Ethiopian diplomat stated that both India and Africa are well-positioned to drive growth.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ambassador Asfaw added that Africa's role in renewable energy, climate change and innovation, along with India's economic growth, has helped both partners become a key voice in the global economy, as well as in the stage of world politics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ambassador Asfaw added that Africa's role in renewable energy, climate change and innovation, along with India's economic growth, has helped both partners become a key voice in the global economy, as well as in the stage of world politics. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The Ethiopian envoy added that the shared vision of the African Union's Agenda 2063 and India's Viksit Bharat aids in a better partnership. He added that the goal of the India-Africa Forum Summit remains that shareholders arrive as guests but leave as partners. Trade, economic ties in focus {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ethiopian envoy added that the shared vision of the African Union's Agenda 2063 and India's Viksit Bharat aids in a better partnership. He added that the goal of the India-Africa Forum Summit remains that shareholders arrive as guests but leave as partners. Trade, economic ties in focus {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Senior Indian officials, such as Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (Economic Relations), Ministry of External Affairs, and Rajesh Agarwal, Commerce Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the importance of economic ties and trade between India and Africa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior Indian officials, such as Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (Economic Relations), Ministry of External Affairs, and Rajesh Agarwal, Commerce Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the importance of economic ties and trade between India and Africa. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking in New Delhi, Dalela added that the upcoming summit will help cement ties between India and Africa and reinforce its collaboration in the South-South partnership. The Economic Relations Secretary also noted that colonial-era challenges and shared history between India and Africa pave the way for a stronger partnership in the modern world.

Both government leaders also reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to deepening economic ties with Africa, increasing trade and investment flows.

Among other speakers of the night, Nirmal Kumar Minda, President of ASSOCHAM, also called for sustained dialogue and stronger institutional collaboration to unlock the full potential of India and Africa's economic ties.

India-Africa ties | A brief look

Bilateral trade between India and African nations has crossed the USD 100 billion mark, with Indian investments to the continent surpassing USD 75 billion.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India is also among Africa's leading trading partners, ranging from manufacturing, agriculture, infrastructure and pharmaceuticals.

Furthermore, India's support for the African Union's inclusion in the group of twenty (G20) not only brought African voices to the forefront but also highlighted India's role as an advocate for the Global South.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON