India applies for $2bn loan from AIIB, ADB for Covid vaccine purchase

India has applied for a $2 billion loan from Asian multilateral development banks to purchase around 700 million Covid-19 vaccines as it looks to boost the immunisation rate of the country’s eligible population.

Officials in New Delhi aware of the plan said it was not an unusual practice and was meant to leverage India’s membership of multilateral financing institutions as many countries do.

The Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila are expected to soon process India’s loan request, which will be used to purchase 667 million Covid-19 jabs to vaccinate at least 317 million people in 19 states across the country.

“The ADB has agreed to finance $1.5 billion and AIIB will supplement (it) with another $500 million. The vaccines will be purchased (by India) under a competitive process,” DJ Pandian, AIIB vice president for Investment Operations, said in Beijing on Tuesday.

The Indian government will put in some $58 million for the project.

“The project will support procurement of safe and effective vaccines against Covid-19,” an AIIB project summary says, adding that it will be implemented under ADB’s APVAX, or Asia-Pacific Vaccine Access Facility, mechanism. The finance ministry did not respond to an email query on this matter.

A government official aware of the development said requesting anonymity, “Multilateral agencies have been always providing low-cost funds to their members, particularly developing countries for various developmental projects. For example, ADB has set up about a $9 billion vaccine initiative, known as Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility (APVAX), which offers equitable support to its developing member countries in procuring Covid-19 vaccines. It is meant for all eligible members, including India. Like any other country, India also gets multilateral fundings for various developmental projects, including funds for healthcare”.

“Cost of multilateral funding is usually very low, which helps governments to save on their borrowing costs. It is part of the government’s overall resource mobilisation strategy,” this person added.

“China, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Egypt, Jordan, Hungary, Cambodia and various other member countries avail loan facilities of these multilateral agencies for various purposes, including inoculation against Covid-19. It is not an unusual sovereign practice.”

While the loan request from India has been routed through the department of economic affairs in the finance ministry, the health and family welfare ministry will implement the project.

More than 47 per cent of the target population are women, the project proposal said.

The largest number to be jabbed under the project – “Responsive Covid-19 Vaccines for Recovery Project” -- is in Uttar Pradesh and the lowest in Delhi, the AIIB project proposal estimates.

India, as of this week, has administered more than a billion doses of Covid vaccines since starting the campaign in January.

India aims to fully vaccinate a billion by the end of the year but the vaccination drive needs to pick up the pace to meet the target.

Speaking to a group of journalists from India ahead of the bank’s annual meeting, Pandian said AIIB had earlier co-sponsored three other Covid-19-related projects with ADB and the World Bank in India.

In the five years since AIIB was established in 2016, India has emerged as the largest borrower, Pandian said.

“India’s AIIB’s top investment market with 28 projects valued at $ 6.71 billion,” Pandian said, adding Indonesia, Turkey, Bangladesh and China are the next four with just over $7 billion investment.

Pandian said AIIB has funded projects across sectors in India especially in the transport and energy sectors.

In September, AIIB approved a $356.67-million loan to India for the expansion of the Chennai metro rail system as part of efforts to expand green public rail transport options in the country.

China and India are the top two shareholders in the 103-member bank, which was set up in 2016 at Beijing’s initiative, and is seen as an alternative to an international finance system dominated by western countries including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Speaking of India’s importance in AIIB, Pandian said India is one of the major countries in Asia, like China.

“Economy wise we (India) are very strong…For multilateral banks based in Asia, India is also very important. Since India joined (AIIB), many other countries also joined; it added momentum. Multilateral development is apolitical. So, everybody contributes to the development of Asia,” Pandian said.

As of October 22, AIIB has overall approved 147 projects in 31 countries valued at some $28.97 billion.

The AIIB also announced on Tuesday that it will align its operations with the goals of the Paris Agreement by July 1, 2023.

“The Bank currently estimates its cumulative climate finance approvals to be $50 billion by 2030. This amount would represent a fourfold increase in annual climate finance commitments since AIIB started publicly reporting the number in 2019,” a statement from the bank said.

“Today’s announcement reinforces AIIB’s long-standing pledge to support climate action in line with the Paris Agreement. We think the way forward needs greater participation by the private sector on all fronts so that we can collectively deliver on the promise of building an inclusive, equitable and sustainable future,” Jin Liqun, AIIB president, said.

