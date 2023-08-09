India asking corruption, dynasty, appeasement to quit India: PM Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took an apparent swipe at the Opposition on the occasion of Quit India Movement's 81st anniversary saying that India is now speaking in one voice against corruption, dynasticism, and appeasement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT FILE PHOTO)

Recalling the the Quit India movement, PM Modi on X (formerly Twitter) said, “Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule. Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India.”

Meanwhile, BJP MP and former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad echoed the PM Modi's X post on 'Quit India' saying that family rule and corruption have to quit India in order to safeguard the democracy. "Rampant family rule in politics quit India, stinking corruption quit India, appeasement politics quit India. If the democratic fabric of the country is to be safeguarded these ills- family rule, and corruption have to quit India," he said.

"The meaning of family dynasty is that a son or daughter of a leader will become the leader of the party. Not just a leader but he will either become a PM/CM or a candidate for the PM/CM post irrespective of their capability. Packaging & re-packaging of Rahul Gandhi keep going on. But does Congress ever think of Rahul Gandhi as capable of becoming a leader of a country like India?" Prasad added.

PM Modi on several occasions, has accused opposition parties of pursuing the politics of corruption, dynasty and appeasement, calling upon people to shun them.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM took a jibe at the opposition saying that they brought the no-confidence motion against his government to test the confidence of its own alliance members in each other as the INDIA bloc is marked by distrust among its constituents.

Quit India Movement:

The Quit India Movement, also known as the “Bharat Chodo Andolan”, was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942. It was a significant movement launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) where Gandhi gave the call of ‘Do or Die’ with the aim to end British colonial rule in India.

The movement initiated the widespread civil disobedience, acts of deviances and non-cooperation against the British. The protestors demolished governmental structures in many places. Many top leaders including Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru were arrested.

By the end of 1942, over 60,000 people were jailed and hundreds of people died.